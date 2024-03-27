‘It’s Diddy done’: 50 Cent teases Diddy documentary, mocks rapper amid raids

Send this page to someone via email

As U.S. federal agents raided several properties belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, rapper and longtime foe 50 Cent continued to mock Combs online by (re-)promoting a documentary about the allegations against him.

50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) first announced the upcoming documentary — produced by his company — in December and teased the title Diddy Do It?

On Tuesday, Jackson shared what appears to be a poster for the docuseries. Alongside the notice that the project would be “coming soon,” Jackson hyped the work by writing that it would “break records when this drops.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson’s production company G-Unit Films and Television has confirmed it’s developing the documentary with a focus on the multiple lawsuits accusing Combs of rape and sexual assault. A rep from the company said proceeds from the documentary will benefit victims of sexual violence.

Jackson, 48, is an executive producer for the docuseries.

Music and culture fans have watched for months as Combs has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault and rape in a number of different lawsuits. (Combs has maintained his innocence and dismissed the lawsuits as “character assassination” and an attempt at “a quick payday.”)

The 54-year-old rapper’s legal troubles seemed to come to a head on Monday when Homeland Security agents searched two properties owned by Combs in Los Angeles and Miami.

View image in full screen Law enforcement officers ride an armoured vehicle near a property belonging to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Monday in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Footage obtained by Global News showed police dogs and agents in Homeland Security Investigations jackets searching Combs’ Miami Beach mansion. Huge boxes of evidence were seen being loaded into vans.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men, later identified as Combs’ sons, were seen in handcuffs outside the Los Angeles home, footage showed. The men were detained during the property search but were not arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Diddy was not present at either home during the raids.

View image in full screen Authorities walk on a street near a property belonging to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ on Monday in Los Angeles, after federal law officers executed a raid as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities. AP Photo / Eric Thayer

Two sources in law enforcement told The Associated Press that the raids on Combs’ homes were part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Combs’ lawyer on Tuesday called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants,” in a statement to ET Online.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dyer said Combs and his sons were not arrested and have not had their travel restricted in any way.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer continued. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Combs has been at the centre of five sexual assault lawsuits in as many months. The first saw Combs’ longtime partner R&B singer Cassie Ventura accuse the I’ll Be Missing You rapper of repeated rape and physical assault spanning nearly a decade.

In her lawsuit, Ventura, who was signed to Combs’ record label, said the rapper “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them.

The suit was settled the day after it was filed, though Combs’ lawyer released a statement claiming the settlement did not mean admission of any wrongdoing.

50 Cent mocks Diddy online

Since Monday’s raids, Jackson has continued to relentlessly poke fun at Combs across several of his social media platforms.

On X, formerly Twitter, Jackson shared images from Combs’ property raids and wrote, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024

On Instagram, Jackson’s trolling continued in numerous posts. He even took aim at Jay-Z, joking that the rapper and rival media mogul hasn’t been answering his phone since Homeland Security arrived at Combs’ door.

Since Jackson has for years now ridiculed Combs (and other rappers) online, it doesn’t appear that his memes about Combs’ legal troubles will cease anytime soon.

—

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— with files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie