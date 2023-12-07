50 Cent to make documentary about Diddy’s alleged sexual assaults

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Rapper 50 Cent has announced that his production company will be creating a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who in recent weeks has been accused of rape and sexual assault by four separate women.

On Wednesday, a representative for 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) confirmed to TMZ that the 48-year-old rapper’s production company G-Unit Films and Television is developing a documentary about the allegations against Combs. The rep said proceeds from the documentary will benefit victims of sexual assault and rape.

Jackson teased a snippet of the documentary on Instagram on Wednesday. In the clip, former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry said Combs would spike bottles of Moët with a substance that would make women at nightclubs “slippery.” Curry alleged that Combs would tell his friends and associates not to drink from certain bottles.

Story continues below advertisement

Curry continued, claiming once women who drank from the bottles were presumably under the influence of something, Combs would put pills into their mouths.

Jackson will be an executive producer of the documentary. His company, G-Unit Films and Television, has produced myriad true crime TV shows and podcasts.

Combs, 54, has denied all allegations against him, including ones from a lawsuit filed on Wednesday that claim the rapper “sex trafficked and gang raped” a 17-year-old girl.

As news of the lawsuit involving a minor was circulating, Combs posted a statement to Instagram and wrote, “enough is enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he continued. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Also on Wednesday, while promoting the documentary, Jackson took aim at rapper Rick Ross, as well as Combs.

He shared lyrics from Ross’s verse on the Rocko song U.O.E.N.O. where Ross raps, “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Molly” is the common street name for the drug MDMA, also called ecstasy.

Jackson shared a photo of Combs and Ross together. It is unclear if Ross will also be a subject in the new documentary.

Jackson has teased the film under several different working titles, one being Diddy Do It? As of now, it is unclear what the documentary will be called, or when it will be released.

The allegations against Diddy

In November, Combs’ former longtime partner R&B singer Cassie Ventura accused the music mogul of repeated rape and physical assault spanning nearly a decade. In her lawsuit, Ventura, who was signed to Combs’ record label, said she was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.” Ventura cited numerous instances of graphic abuse in her lawsuit, including alleged instances where Combs “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her.

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued for rape, sex trafficking by singer Cassie

As news of Ventura’s suit was breaking, Jackson took to Instagram to upload a scowling selfie. In the caption, he appeared to mock Combs’ moniker “Brother Love.”

“Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Combs and Ventura settled the lawsuit one day after she filed. The terms of the settlement are not publicly known.

Since Ventura’s suit, Combs has been hit with three more.

In one lawsuit, Joi Dickerson-Neal said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs in 1991. Dickerson-Neal appeared alongside Combs in a music video for the Finesse and Synquis song Straight From The Soul.

Dickerson-Neal accused him of slipping an unknown substance into her drink and then raping her. In her lawsuit, she claimed he shared a recording of the rape with other men in the music industry as a form of “revenge porn.”

A third woman accused Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and a friend at an apartment in the early 1990s. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she and her friend were “coerced” into having sex.

The fourth lawsuit against Combs — one claiming he raped and trafficked a 17-year-old girl in 2003 — included allegations that he invited the girl, known only as Jane Doe, to his recording studio, where he “plied” her with drugs and alcohol. Jane Doe said she was unable to consent to sex. The lawsuit claims she was “gang raped” by Combs, Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and another unnamed person.

Story continues below advertisement

As more women have come forward to accuse Combs of rape and sexual assault, Jackson has continued to post online, slamming the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper. Despite backing Combs’ accusers, Jackson has openly fretted that Combs would be “fine” because he has “so much money.”

Combs and Jackson have had bad blood on and off since the 2000s, when Jackson claimed Combs may have been involved in the death of rapper Biggie Smalls, a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.

Why now?

Combs, like several other influential people, has been sued under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which in May 2022 created a one-year window for adult survivors of sexual assault to file a legal claim, even if the statute of limitations has expired. The window to file a lawsuit against an alleged abuser began on Nov. 24, 2022, and expired exactly one year later.

Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Axl Rose of the band Guns N’ Roses were also accused of sexual assault under the legislation.

—

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.