Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman in New York restaurant

Actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while dining at a New York City restaurant in 2015.

A lawsuit against the Django Unchained star was filed on Monday with the New York State Supreme Court, according to Variety.

In the legal filing, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, claimed Foxx led her to a “secluded” area of the Catch NYC restaurant and groped her. The woman alleged Foxx, 55, “intentionally and without consent used force” to touch her breasts and genitals.

She said Foxx appeared “intoxicated” at the time.

Foxx has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Jane Doe claimed she and a friend were at a table next to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of Catch NYC.

The woman claimed she and her friend asked Foxx for a photo together before he allegedly assaulted her. Foxx agreed to take a photo and complimented the complainant, saying she had a “supermodel body” and looked like Gabrielle Union, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Jane Doe experienced “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm” as a result of the incident. She is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation.

Jane Doe is also suing the parent company of Catch NYC, Catch Hospitality Group. She alleged a security guard at the restaurant witnessed Foxx’s assault her but did not intervene.

Other business-related people have been named as defendants in allegations of negligent hiring practices, training and inadequate supervision.

Catch Hospitality Group has not released a statement about the claims.

The lawsuit against Foxx is one of many New York-based sexual assault cases currently filed against celebrities. The allegations come as part of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which in May 2022 created a one-year window for adult survivors of sexual assault to file a legal claim, even if the statute of limitations has expired. The window to file a lawsuit against an alleged abuser began on Nov. 24, 2022, and will end on Friday.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and Axl Rose of the band Guns N’ Roses have also been accused of sexual assault under the legislation this week.

In May, Foxx suffered what his family described as a “medical complication” and was hospitalized. The actor never disclosed the nature of what happened to him. At the time of his hospitalization, he was in Atlanta filming Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.