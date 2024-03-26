Menu

Large barn fire west of Calgary being investigated

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
A large barn fire in Rocky View County, Alta. on Tuesday is currently being investigated. View image in full screen
A large barn fire in Rocky View County, Alta. on Tuesday is currently being investigated. Global News
A large barn fire in Rocky View County, Alta. on Tuesday is currently being investigated.

According to a spokesperson from Rocky View County’s Fire Services, firefighters responded to the fully-involved barn fire in the area of Range Road 32 just off Grandview Way at around 3:20 p.m. Trucks and farm machinery inside the barn were burned. The fire is currently under control.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said. A fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

More to come…

