Large barn fire west of Calgary being investigated

A large barn fire in Rocky View County, Alta. on Tuesday is currently being investigated.

According to a spokesperson from Rocky View County’s Fire Services, firefighters responded to the fully-involved barn fire in the area of Range Road 32 just off Grandview Way at around 3:20 p.m. Trucks and farm machinery inside the barn were burned. The fire is currently under control.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said. A fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

