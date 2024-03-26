Menu

Share

Headline link
Crime

Red Deer RCMP warn about counterfeit currency

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
The RCMP in Red Deer is warning the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency that’s been circulating around the community.

The warning comes after multiple instances of $50 and $100 counterfeit bills being used or trying to be used in and around Red Deer.

The RCMP says anyone who handles currency should be on the lookout and know how to spot suspicious or fake bills.

The RCMP and Bank of Canada have the following advice for dealing with counterfeit currency:

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
  • Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit;
  • Ask for another note and check it too;
  • Advise the person to check the note with the local police;
  • Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money;
  • Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

The Red Deer RCMP is asking anyone who spots currency they suspect is counterfeit to contact them at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

They can also report it online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

