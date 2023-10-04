Calgary police seek information on suspects believed to have deposited counterfeit cheques

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be responsible for depositing counterfeit cheques netting more than $86,000 this year.

On June 1 and 2, the two people entered four separate Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) locations and attempted to deposit four counterfeit cheques from an energy company, totalling $86,223.87.

The following RBC locations were visited for the deposits:

RBC Shepard Centre (5222 130 Avenue Southeast) on June 1

RBC Sage Hill (25 Sage Hill Plaza Northwest) on June 1

RBC Coventry Hills Centre (130 Country Village Road Northeast) on June 1

RBC Royal Oak Centre (8888 Country Hills Boulevard N.W.) on June 2

The company was made aware of the fake cheques on June 7 and reported it to police.

One of the suspects is described as a man with a medium build, had short, dark hair and a beard. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, sunglasses and red shoes.

The other suspect is described as a man with medium to heavy build and had short, dark brown or black hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.