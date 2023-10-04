Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information on suspects believed to have deposited counterfeit cheques

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 8:31 pm
CCTV images of a pair of people Calgary police believe deposited fraudulent cheques in Calgary RBC branches on June 1 and June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a pair of people Calgary police believe deposited fraudulent cheques in Calgary RBC branches on June 1 and June 2, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be responsible for depositing counterfeit cheques netting more than $86,000 this year.

On June 1 and 2, the two people entered four separate Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) locations and attempted to deposit four counterfeit cheques from an energy company, totalling $86,223.87.

The following RBC locations were visited for the deposits:

  • RBC Shepard Centre (5222 130 Avenue Southeast) on June 1
  • RBC Sage Hill (25 Sage Hill Plaza Northwest) on June 1
  • RBC Coventry Hills Centre (130 Country Village Road Northeast) on June 1
  • RBC Royal Oak Centre (8888 Country Hills Boulevard N.W.) on June 2

The company was made aware of the fake cheques on June 7 and reported it to police.

One of the suspects is described as a man with a medium build, had short, dark hair and a beard. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, sunglasses and red shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The other suspect is described as a man with medium to heavy build and had short, dark brown or black hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary woman defrauded by scammer pretending to be Amazon fraud investigator'
Calgary woman defrauded by scammer pretending to be Amazon fraud investigator
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices