Halifax suspicious death ruled a homicide, man released without charges

Halifax Regional Police have released a man without charges following the death of another man in Dartmouth Monday morning.

The incident was initially reported as a suspicious death but police said Tuesday that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Pinecrest Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning. They found the victim inside the building.

“Officers arrested a 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, at the scene,” police said in a release.

“The 47-year-old man was released later that day without charges.”

The release said investigators do not believe this was a random incident, and they are not currently looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.