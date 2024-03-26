Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Halifax suspicious death ruled a homicide, man released without charges

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the homicide of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday. . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the homicide of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday. . Reynold Gregor/Global News
Halifax Regional Police have released a man without charges following the death of another man in Dartmouth Monday morning.

The incident was initially reported as a suspicious death but police said Tuesday that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Pinecrest Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning. They found the victim inside the building.

“Officers arrested a 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, at the scene,” police said in a release.

Trending Now

“The 47-year-old man was released later that day without charges.”

The release said investigators do not believe this was a random incident, and they are not currently looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

