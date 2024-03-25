Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday.

Police say they were called just after 7 a.m. to a disturbance at the apartment on Pinecrest Drive.



“Officers located an adult male inside the building who was deceased and arrested a 47-year-old man at the scene,” police noted in a news release.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.