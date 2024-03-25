Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday. . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Dartmouth apartment building Monday.

Police say they were called just after 7 a.m. to a disturbance at the apartment on Pinecrest Drive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“Officers located an adult male inside the building who was deceased and arrested a 47-year-old man at the scene,” police noted in a news release.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

