Police seek truck spotted at ‘drive-by shooting’ in area of Edmonton’s 124th Street

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a pickup truck with “distinctive after-market rims” that they are connecting with their investigation into a shooting on Sunday that sent a man to hospital.

In a news release issued Monday night, police described the attack as a “drive-by shooting.”

According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. They said at least one of the bullets hit a 33-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene,” police said.

Anyone with information about the truck, the truck’s driver or the shooting itself is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement

You can view photos released by police of the truck in the gallery below.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

2:43 Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023