Police seek truck spotted at ‘drive-by shooting’ in area of Edmonton’s 124th Street

Police are looking for a pickup truck with “distinctive after-market rims” that they are connecting with their investigation into a shooting on Sunday that sent a man to hospital.
In a news release issued Monday night, police described the attack as a “drive-by shooting.”
According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. They said at least one of the bullets hit a 33-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene,” police said.
Anyone with information about the truck, the truck’s driver or the shooting itself is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.
You can view photos released by police of the truck in the gallery below.
Comments