Crime

Police seek truck spotted at ‘drive-by shooting’ in area of Edmonton’s 124th Street

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
"A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene," police said about a March 24, 2024 shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue in Edmonton. View image in full screen
'A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene,' police said about a shooting Sunday in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue in Edmonton. Supplied by EPS
Police are looking for a pickup truck with “distinctive after-market rims” that they are connecting with their investigation into a shooting on Sunday that sent a man to hospital.

In a news release issued Monday night, police described the attack as a “drive-by shooting.”

According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. They said at least one of the bullets hit a 33-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene,” police said.

Anyone with information about the truck, the truck’s driver or the shooting itself is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

You can view photos released by police of the truck in the gallery below.

Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023

 

