No serious injuries after car smashes into Langley Quiznos

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There were no serious injuries reported Monday after a driver accidentally crashed a vehicle into a Quiznos sandwich shop in Langley, B.C.

Langley RCMP said the collision happened around 11 a.m. at the sub chain’s Murrayville location.

1:52 School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby

According to police, the driver accidentally stuck his foot between the brake and the accelerator, sending the vehicle flying forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately, there were only a few people inside at the time, and no one was badly injured.

The restaurant is expected to be closed for several weeks for repairs.