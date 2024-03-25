Menu

Crime

No serious injuries after car smashes into Langley Quiznos

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 9:56 pm
1 min read
A close call in Langley, B.C., where a man accidently drove his vehicle into a sandwich shop.
There were no serious injuries reported Monday after a driver accidentally crashed a vehicle into a Quiznos sandwich shop in Langley, B.C.

Langley RCMP said the collision happened around 11 a.m. at the sub chain’s Murrayville location.

According to police, the driver accidentally stuck his foot between the brake and the accelerator, sending the vehicle flying forward.

Fortunately, there were only a few people inside at the time, and no one was badly injured.

The restaurant is expected to be closed for several weeks for repairs.

