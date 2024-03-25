Lethbridge’s 1st Stop the Bleed kit now at Enmax Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Services has partnered with Enmax Centre staff and the Lethbridge Hurricanes to provide in-depth training on how to use life-saving equipment that includes hemostatic dressings to prevent fatal bleeding.

“The exciting thing about the medication that we use, it actually enhances clotting factors by 10 times,” says Lethbridge Police Chief Greg Adair.

Stop the Bleed is a medical kit as well as a public awareness campaign. It was launched in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in the U.S. A shooter opened fire and killed 26 students.

Late last year, Adam Johnson, an American former NHL player died when a skate slashed his neck during a game in the U.K.

Staff with the Hurricanes say this kit is a valuable tool to have should a similar incident occur.

“All of us staff members were up here a few weeks ago doing the same demos,” said Hurricanes Assistant Coach Matt Anholt. “And players — we’ve talked to them about it and we’ve showed them the new machine.”

CPR was part of the demonstration and instruction.

The new kit is now installed in the hallway right next to the Hurricanes’ dressing room.

Staff with Chinook Regional Hospital say the equipment is vital for training people who might not have any experience dealing with serious emergencies.

“When people see blood — and especially lots of it on an ice surface — it’s shocking and people panic,” said Dr. Kirstin Derdall, the department head of anesthesia at the hospital.

“But with a little bit of training and education, apply pressure, put the dressing on, put a tourniquet on. Three kind of simple steps.

“If people can keep those three simple things in mind, it’s going to make a huge difference,” Derdall said.

The city plans to bring in kits to different facilities in the future including schools and post-secondary institutions.