Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lethbridge’s 1st Stop the Bleed kit now at Enmax Centre

By Micah Quintin Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 7:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge hoping to save lives 1 medical kit at a time'
Lethbridge hoping to save lives 1 medical kit at a time
A special medical kit is now at the Enmax Centre and it's much more than your basic box of first aid supplies. The goal of the project is to save lives. And, as Micah Quintin reports, a demonstration was held to show how helpful it can be in an emergency.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Services has partnered with Enmax Centre staff and the Lethbridge Hurricanes to provide in-depth training on how to use life-saving equipment that includes hemostatic dressings to prevent fatal bleeding.

“The exciting thing about the medication that we use, it actually enhances clotting factors by 10 times,” says Lethbridge Police Chief Greg Adair.

Stop the Bleed is a medical kit as well as a public awareness campaign. It was launched in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in the U.S. A shooter opened fire and killed 26 students.

Click to play video: '‘Stop the Bleed’ kicks off at Chinook Regional Hospital'
‘Stop the Bleed’ kicks off at Chinook Regional Hospital

Late last year, Adam Johnson, an American former NHL player died when a skate slashed his neck during a game in the U.K.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff with the Hurricanes say this kit is a valuable tool to have should a similar incident occur.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“All of us staff members were up here a few weeks ago doing the same demos,” said Hurricanes Assistant Coach Matt Anholt. “And players — we’ve talked to them about it and we’ve showed them the new machine.”

Click to play video: 'How to ensure the in-game safety of athletes'
How to ensure the in-game safety of athletes

CPR was part of the demonstration and instruction.

The new kit is now installed in the hallway right next to the Hurricanes’ dressing room.

Staff with Chinook Regional Hospital say the equipment is vital for training people who might not have any experience dealing with serious emergencies.

“When people see blood — and especially lots of it on an ice surface — it’s shocking and people panic,” said Dr. Kirstin Derdall, the department head of anesthesia at the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“But with a little bit of training and education, apply pressure, put the dressing on, put a tourniquet on. Three kind of simple steps.

“If people can keep those three simple things in mind, it’s going to make a huge difference,” Derdall said.

The city plans to bring in kits to different facilities in the future including schools and post-secondary institutions.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices