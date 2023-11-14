Man arrested in Adam Johnson neck slash hockey death

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Britain’s Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire police said on Tuesday.

The man was not named, and he remains in police custody.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Det. Chief Supt. Becs Horsfall said.

Johnson died on Oct. 28 when he suffered a slashed neck during a hockey game in Sheffield, U.K. He was 29 and had played 13 NHL games.