Entertainment

Recipe: Easter peanut butter eggs

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Cooking Together: Easter peanut butter eggs
The Easter bunny is about to make their rounds, and for some they'll get Easter peanut butter eggs. Steve Hodge, owner and chef at Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows Jennifer Palma how to make the tasty treat.
The Easter bunny is about to make its rounds, and for some that means Easter peanut butter eggs. Steve Hodge, owner and chef at Temper Chocolate and Pastry, shows Jennifer Palma how to make the tasty treat.

Ingredients:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
  • 1500g Caramelia chocolate
  • 1200g cream (36% fat)
  • 165g invert sugar
  • 120g glucose
  • 1000g smooth peanut butter
  • 320g butter

Procedure:

  1. Melt the Caramelia chocolate in a pot over low heat on the stove.
  2. In a separate pot, bring the cream, invert sugar, and glucose to a boil.
  3. Emulsify the cream into the melted chocolate in three equal portions.
  4. Allow the mixture to cool down to 40°C.
  5. Once cooled, emulsify the butter into the chocolate mixture.
  6. Pipe the resulting mixture into dark truffle shells when it reaches a temperature of 35°C.
