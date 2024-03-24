Recipe: Easter peanut butter eggs

The Easter bunny is about to make its rounds, and for some that means Easter peanut butter eggs. Steve Hodge, owner and chef at Temper Chocolate and Pastry, shows Jennifer Palma how to make the tasty treat.
Ingredients:
- 1500g Caramelia chocolate
- 1200g cream (36% fat)
- 165g invert sugar
- 120g glucose
- 1000g smooth peanut butter
- 320g butter
Procedure:
- Melt the Caramelia chocolate in a pot over low heat on the stove.
- In a separate pot, bring the cream, invert sugar, and glucose to a boil.
- Emulsify the cream into the melted chocolate in three equal portions.
- Allow the mixture to cool down to 40°C.
- Once cooled, emulsify the butter into the chocolate mixture.
- Pipe the resulting mixture into dark truffle shells when it reaches a temperature of 35°C.
