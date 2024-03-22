Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New weir for drought-threatened Vancouver Island river still more than 2 years away

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 5:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How will B.C.’s low snowpack impact the province this summer?'
How will B.C.’s low snowpack impact the province this summer?
Despite the recent heavy snowfall in B.C's mountains, the snowpack is still far below average, leading to concerns about wildfires and drought this summer. Aaron McArthur reports. – Mar 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new weir meant to preserve water levels on the drought-threatened Cowichan River is still more than two years away, provincial officials said Friday.

The timeline update came as Premier David Eby, Cowichan Tribes and local leaders gathered at Lake Cowichan to provide more details on a $14 million provincial funding commitment first announced in the 2024 budget.

Click to play video: 'Major project launched to restore and protect Cowichan Bay estuary'
Major project launched to restore and protect Cowichan Bay estuary

Environment Minister Nathan Cullen said the province is still working through legal and governance issues related to the project. Once those are dealt with, the actual construction phase will take an estimated two years, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Raising the weir has been a local priority for years, but the project has taken on an increased urgency amid increasingly hot and dry summers, Eby said Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Last year we saw a catastrophe on the river, where it was essentially kept alive only through giant pumps feeding water into the river and a massive fish kill that I know was heartbreaking,” he said.

The provincial funding adds to $4 million already provided through the provincial federal B.C. Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund and $24 million through the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

The 74-year-old Cowichan Lake weir is a dam-like structure that allows the region to hold water back in preparation for dyer conditions. It currently has a 97-centimetre capacity, and the project will see that level raised by another 70 centimetres.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Officials warn against tubing at Cowichan River'
Officials warn against tubing at Cowichan River

With increasingly thin mountain snowpack and now-annual drought conditions on Vancouver Island, officials say the old weir no longer has the capacity to ensure the Cowichan River flows at adequate levels during the driest summer months.

Story continues below advertisement

“Salmon have been trucked upstream as there is not enough water for them to swim,” Cowichan Tribes Cheif Cindy Daniels said. “Last year, 10s of thousands of trout and salmon died because there was not enough water to keep them alive.”

The announcement comes with B.C. preparing for the potential of another summer of drought.

An unusually warm and dry winter has left snowpack on B.C. mountains about 34 per cent below seasonal average province-wide.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices