Pumping slated to start next week to keep Cowichan River flowing amid drought

Send this page to someone via email

As B.C. grapples with what officials have called an “unprecedented drought,” efforts are underway to keep a river on Vancouver Island flowing.

The entirety of Vancouver Island is currently rated at Drought Level 5, the highest level on B.C.’s scale, meaning “adverse impacts almost certain.”

Among the hardest hit waterways is the Cowichan River, which has seen a significant drop in flow due to weak snowpack over the winter followed by drought conditions since May.

1:54 Tighter water restrictions soon coming into effect in Metro Vancouver

Starting as early as next Monday, the Catalyst Crofton Paper Mill will begin to pump water from Cowichan Lake into the river to preserve the habitat and species living in it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Best efforts will be made to minimize any impacts from water pumping to protect the Cowichan River and the Lake,” Catalyst Crofton environmental manager Brian Houle said in a statement.

“We have engaged authorities and consultants to provide oversite and surveillance during pumping operations.”

The pumping rate is intended to keep the river at its current flow conditions of about 4.5 cubic metres per second, until water levels naturally resolve with better weather.

The work has been authorized by the Ministry of Forests. Late last month, the ministry implemented restrictions on the Cowichan and nearby Koksilah rivers aimed at protecting fish amid the drought conditions.

2:02 Drought impact on B.C. farmers

The ministry extended a fishing closure on the Upper Cowichan River into late fall, after a “significant” algal bloom manifested leading to “reduced water quality … and causing significant fish mortality.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma warned that B.C. faces “a sleeping giant of a natural disaster” in ongoing drought conditions.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said restrictions were being put in place in areas where drought conditions could be particularly threatening to fish species, as they have led to reduced flows in rivers and creeks at critical spawning time.