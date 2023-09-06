Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Pumping slated to start next week to keep Cowichan River flowing amid drought

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. extends provincial state of emergency as drought drags on'
B.C. extends provincial state of emergency as drought drags on
WATCH: Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma has extended the provincial state of emergency by another two weeks, warning British Columbians that while rain has fallen in some areas, "we are still far from being in the clear." As of Thurs. Aug. 31, 2023, she said 4,200 British Columbians were still under evacuation orders and about 65,000 were under evacuation alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As B.C. grapples with what officials have called an “unprecedented drought,” efforts are underway to keep a river on Vancouver Island flowing.

The entirety of Vancouver Island is currently rated at Drought Level 5, the highest level on B.C.’s scale, meaning “adverse impacts almost certain.”

Among the hardest hit waterways is the Cowichan River, which has seen a significant drop in flow due to weak snowpack over the winter followed by drought conditions since May.

Click to play video: 'Tighter water restrictions soon coming into effect in Metro Vancouver'
Tighter water restrictions soon coming into effect in Metro Vancouver

Starting as early as next Monday, the Catalyst Crofton Paper Mill will begin to pump water from Cowichan Lake into the river to preserve the habitat and species living in it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Best efforts will be made to minimize any impacts from water pumping to protect the Cowichan River and the Lake,” Catalyst Crofton environmental manager Brian Houle said in a statement.

“We have engaged authorities and consultants to provide oversite and surveillance during pumping operations.”

The pumping rate is intended to keep the river at its current flow conditions of about 4.5 cubic metres per second, until water levels naturally resolve with better weather.

The work has been authorized by the Ministry of Forests. Late last month, the ministry implemented restrictions on the Cowichan and nearby Koksilah rivers aimed at protecting fish amid the drought conditions.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Drought impact on B.C. farmers'
Drought impact on B.C. farmers

The ministry extended a fishing closure on the Upper Cowichan River into late fall, after a “significant” algal bloom manifested leading to “reduced water quality … and causing significant fish mortality.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma warned that B.C. faces “a sleeping giant of a natural disaster” in ongoing drought conditions.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said restrictions were being put in place in areas where drought conditions could be particularly threatening to fish species, as they have led to reduced flows in rivers and creeks at critical spawning time.

 

More on Science and Tech
Climate ChangeBC WildfireDroughtbc droughtCowichan RiverVancouver Island droughtcowichan river droughtsustained droughtunprecedented drought
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices