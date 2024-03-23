What to expect as Brian Mulroney’s state funeral set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney is set to begin within hours in Montreal.

Mulroney, who was Canada’s 18th prime minister, died at age 84 on Feb. 29 in Florida. He led the country as a Progressive Conservative from 1984 to 1993.

Born in Baie-Comeau, Que., in 1939, he will go down as one of Canada’s most prominent figures.

Hundreds came to Ottawa this week to pay their respects while Mulroney lay in state at the Sir John A. Macdonald building, just steps from Parliament. Mulroney’s body was then taken to Montreal on Wednesday, where he lay in repose at Saint Patrick’s Basilica on Friday.

Mulroney’s state funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. eastern at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal (110 Notre-Dame St. W.).

Here’s what to expect.

Coverage plans from Global News

Global News will host a live special in Montreal starting at 10:30 a.m. eastern, hosted by Global National anchor Dawna Friesen, alongside Sen. Pamela Wallin, The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson and Global National Quebec correspondent Mike Armstrong.

Before the ceremony begins, a funeral cortege that includes an RCMP mounted escort, a Canadian Armed Forces escort and guard of honour, the Royal Canadian Air Force Band, RCMP pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will make its way to the Notre-Dame Basilica.

The ceremony will feature religious components consisting of prayers, readings, hymns and communion, the government said. Eulogies will be offered by Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prominent Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, retired NHL star Wayne Gretzky, former U.S. secretary of state James Baker and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

“During the ceremony, musical interludes will be performed by members of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) and the OSM Chorus, led by internationally renowned conductor Rafael Payare,” the federal government said.

“Canadian artists including The Tenors, Marc Hervieux, Marie-Josée Lord, and Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, granddaughter of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, will also perform. Some of the performances will be accompanied by Scott Price on the piano.”

A 19-gun salute will be conducted at the end of the ceremony from the Clock Tower Pier in the Old Port of Montréal.

Canadian flags, which have been flying at half-mast on the Peace Tower and at all federal buildings and establishments in Canada since Feb. 29, will remain so until sunset on Saturday.

On Saturday, Corus Radio talk show host Roy Green will also provide a complete funeral recap on The Roy Green Show from 2 to 3 p.m. eastern across all Corus AM stations in Canada.

Corus is the parent company of Global News.

The show will be followed by the special program, Remembering Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney: A Family Tribute, hosted by the late prime minister’s son, Ben Mulroney. The show will feature special guests including former United States president Bill Clinton, former president George W. Bush, Gretzky, five-time Grammy award-winner Michael Bublé and renowned actress and singer Reba McEntire.

A condensed version of the one-hour special will also air one day prior on Friday, March 22, at 5 p.m. eastern, 9 a.m. central, 2 p.m. mountain and 6 p.m. Pacific.

Officials reflect on Mulroney’s legacy

Trudeau told reporters last month that Mulroney “was committed to this country, loved it with all his heart and served it for many, many years in many different ways.”

Former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna said on The West Block earlier this month that Mulroney will always be considered “the greatest” prime minister in Atlantic Canada.

“I think when he’s judged by history, he’ll be considered one of our most consequential prime ministers by a long shot,” he said.

In a special memorial program airing Saturday on all Corus AM radio stations, Clinton praised Mulroney’s willingness to move ahead on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) despite skepticism about the deal among the Canadian public at the time.

“You have to take some risks … and he was willing to do that,” Clinton told Global for the special Remembering Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney: A Family Tribute.

“I still think we did the right thing with NAFTA, and I think the results prove it. And the fact (the deal) had to be upgraded after 25 years doesn’t bother me a bit.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea and Alex Boutilier