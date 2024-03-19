Brian Mulroney lying in state in Ottawa ahead of funeral

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians and members of the public are paying their respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney as he lies in state for two days in Ottawa.

Mulroney’s flag-draped casket was brought to the Sir John A. Macdonald building across from Parliament Hill Tuesday, ahead of his state funeral this weekend.

Mulroney died last month in Florida at 84 years old.

View image in full screen A honour guard carries the casket of former prime minister Brian Mulroney into the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

His wife Mila, and children Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicholas greeted mourners, beginning with dignitaries. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon offered their condolences to the family.

A day earlier, the Mulroney’s listened from the gallery in the House of Commons, as parliamentarians of all political stripes honoured their husband and father.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pays his respects at the casket former prime minister Brian Mulroney in the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MPs remembered the former Progressive Conservative leader as “one of the lions of Canadian politics.” He led the country from 1984 to 1993. During that time, Mulroney championed the fight against apartheid, combatted the environmental threat of acid raid, signed the North American Free Trade Agreement and introduced the GST.

1:57 ‘Motivated by service’: Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Mulroney

The public can pay their respects in Ottawa between 12:30 and 6 pm Eastern time Tuesday, or 9 am to 1 pm Wednesday and sign a book of condolences.

Mulroney is the first prime minister to lie in state in 24 years. Pierre Elliott Trudeau was the last to receive the honour.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mulroney’s casket will then make its way to his home province of Quebec Wednesday afternoon, where he will lie in repose at Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Basilica.

View image in full screen Gov. Gen. Mary Simon talks with members of the Mulroney family in the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A state funeral is scheduled in the city for Saturday morning at Notre Dame Basilica, with eulogies from his daughter Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

On Monday, MPs offered tributes to Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister.

“It is not just his booming baritone that will forever echo in this chamber, but his values and his leadership,” said Trudeau. “His principles helped shape this nation and the world for the better.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also honoured Mulroney in the House of Commons, celebrating his “down to earth spirit” that he said came from his small-town Quebec roots.

“[His] modest Irish working-class upbringing taught him the value of work, family, neighbourhood, loyalty,” said Poilievre.

Mulroney’s sons thanked parliamentarians for their “touching” recollections.

“For us sitting up in the gallery and hearing everybody speak so positively, probably not what he was used to, but he would have loved it. And we did as well,” said Mark Mulroney, the late politician’s third-born child.