As Brian Mulroney’s state funeral nears, here’s what to expect this week

Ahead of the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Canadians will have opportunities to pay tribute to the country’s 18th prime minister.

The state funeral for the 84-year-old, who died on Feb. 29 in Florida, will be held on Saturday, March 23, at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal.

A Progressive Conservative, Mulroney led the country from 1984 to 1993. Born in Baie-Comeau, Que., in 1939, he will go down as one of Canada’s most prominent figures.

Here is what you can expect this week, as well as coverage plans from Global News.

MP tributes, lying-in-state in Ottawa

Members of Parliament and other officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, were expected to deliver tributes to Mulroney on Monday with the House of Commons resuming following a two-week break.

Mulroney will lie in state at the Sir John A. Macdonald building (144 Wellington St.) in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Canadians will be able to visit and pay their respects from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastern on March 19, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 20.

Books of condolences will be available to sign on site, the government said on its website.

“Security screening will be required prior to entering the building,” it added.

“To expedite the screening process, we recommend individuals refrain from bringing bags or other items.”

Mulroney to then lie in repose in Montreal

After Wednesday, Mulroney’s body will be taken to Montreal, where he will lie in repose at Saint Patrick’s Basilica (460 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.) on Friday.

Canadians will be able to visit and pay their respects from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastern on Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Security screening will be required before entering the basilica.

Books of condolences will be available to sign on site.

Those who can’t attend any of the events in person can sign an online book of condolences, the government said.

How to watch Mulroney's state funeral live

The state funeral will take place at 11 a.m. eastern on Saturday at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal (110 Notre-Dame St. W.).

Global News will host a live special in Montreal starting at 10:30 a.m. eastern, hosted by Global National anchor Dawna Friesen, alongside Sen. Pamela Wallin, The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson and Global National Quebec correspondent Mike Armstrong.

Before the ceremony begins, a funeral cortege that includes an RCMP mounted escort, a Canadian Armed Forces escort and guard of honour, the Royal Canadian Air Force Band, RCMP pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will make its way to the Notre-Dame Basilica.

The ceremony will feature religious components that consists of prayers, readings, hymns and a communion, the government said. Eulogies will be offered by Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline, as well as Trudeau, prominent Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, retired NHL star Wayne Gretzky, former U.S. secretary of state James Baker and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

“During the ceremony, musical interludes will be performed by members of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) and the OSM Chorus, led by internationally renowned conductor Rafael Payare,” Ottawa said.

“Canadian artists including The Tenors, Marc Hervieux, Marie-Josée Lord, and Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, granddaughter of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, will also perform. Some of the performances will be accompanied by Scott Price on the piano.”

A 19-gun salute will be conducted at the end of the ceremony from the Clock Tower Pier in the Old Port of Montréal.

Canadian flags, which have been flying at half-mast on the Peace Tower and at all federal buildings and establishments in Canada since Feb. 29, will remain so until sunset on Saturday.