Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MPs set to give tributes to Brian Mulroney as House of Commons returns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brian Mulroney’s eldest son Ben opens up about his family’s grief'
Brian Mulroney’s eldest son Ben opens up about his family’s grief
WATCH - Brian Mulroney's eldest son Ben opens up about his family's grief – Mar 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons on Monday, where they’re expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.

The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.

His casket is being brought to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will lie in state for two days.

Dignitaries including the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer condolences to the Mulroney family Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Brian Mulroney’s son on his father’s legacy: ‘Canadians remember his kindness’'
Brian Mulroney’s son on his father’s legacy: ‘Canadians remember his kindness’
Trending Now

The casket will travel to Montreal on Wednesday afternoon and Mulroney will lie in repose at St. Patrick’s Basilica, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Story continues below advertisement

A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, Jean Charest and Wayne Gretzky.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices