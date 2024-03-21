Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman’s death at UBC home

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a woman’s death at a home on the UBC Endowment Lands.

University RCMP were called to the unit on Shortcut Road in the Lelem Village area shortly before midnight on March 13, where they found a woman dead.

At the time, police said they arrested a man and a woman at the scene.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said prosecutors had approved charges against Yang ‘Christopher’ Liang, 35 in the killing.

“As the parties were known to one another, investigators believe this may have been a tragic incident of intimate partner violence,” IHIT spokesperson Corp. Esther Tupper said in a media release.

Police have not provided an update on the status of the woman arrested at the scene.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone with information to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.