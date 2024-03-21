Menu

Crime

Man charged after senior shoved face-first into SkyTrain in Vancouver: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
An entrance to the Granville SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver is seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An entrance to the Granville SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver is seen in this undated file photo. Global News
A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault after a senior was shoved face-first into a SkyTrain car earlier this month.

In a media release, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the incident happened on March 11 at Granville Station.

Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe

According to police, the 70-year-old victim was waiting for the train when he heard someone yelling behind him.

The man ignored the yelling, but when the train pulled into the station the suspect grabbed him from behind him and violently pushed him, police said.

“The force of the push caused the victim to hit the train head first and fall to the ground,” police said in the release.

“Several passengers then intervened, placing themselves between the victim and the suspect, preventing the suspect from approaching the victim while he lay on the ground. ”

Is there a link between Canada’s rising violence on public transit and mental health?
The victim was taken to hospital where he received surgery for injuries to his head and face, police said.

The suspect fled but was identified and arrested several days later.

Tyler Meetoos has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He has been released from custody with an order banning him from SkyTrain stations and is due in court on March 28.

Transit police urge anyone who witnesses a crime on or near transit to report it at 604-515-8300, by text at 87-77-77 or by calling 911 if it is an emergency.

