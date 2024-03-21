Charges laid in deadly weekend stabbing on Edmonton’s 118th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in north-central Edmonton over the weekend.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said officers have arrested Dakota Johnson and charged him with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with the death of 30-year-old Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja.

Police said detectives do not believe that Johnson and Tjaveondja knew each other.

According to police, the violence unfolded early Sunday. At about 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a stabbing in the area of 118th Avenue and 97th Street. When they arrived, the found a man who had been injured. He was taken hospital where he later died.

An autopsy on Wednesday concluded Tjaveondja died from a stab wound to the chest.

“It was reported to police that an altercation took place in the area of 118th Avenue and 101st Street that may have resulted in Tjaveondja’s death,” police said. “Investigators believe additional people were involved in this stabbing.”

Police are asking that anyone with information or video related to the incident call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.