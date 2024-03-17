Menu

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death in north central Edmonton

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in north central Edmonton on Sunday morning.
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in north central Edmonton.

Police said officers responded to a potential stabbing in the area of 118th Avenue and 97th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found an injured adult man when they arrived at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was transported to hospital but died from his injuries shortly after, EPS said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. The EPS Homicide Section is investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call EPS at 780-432-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

