10 charged, 5 wanted after multiple residential break-ins by organized crime: York police

Ten people have been charged and five are wanted after multiple residential break-ins committed by organized crime groups, police in York Region say.

York Regional Police released details Thursday on a three-month investigation dubbed Project Dusk.

On Dec. 20, 2023, investigators saw a vehicle being operated by three suspects who officers believed were involved in residential break-ins, police said.

“The suspects were followed to Peel Region, where they committed a break and enter,” police allege.

Two of the suspects were arrested but the third fled on foot and still hasn’t been found, police said.

Three days later, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto where jewelry and other property was allegedly recovered.

Then on Jan. 24, three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after breaking into three homes in Toronto and Richmond Hill, police said.

On Feb. 6, two more men were arrested after breaking into three homes in Markham and Newmarket, police said.

Two others, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on separate dates later in February in Toronto.

Police said five suspects are still wanted, four of whom investigators have been able to identify.

Officers have been able to return many stolen items to the rightful owners, but not all of the property has been claimed, police said.

Photos of the items that have not yet been claimed were released by police and officers asked that anyone who was the victim of a break-in prior to Dec. 20 review the photos and come forward if the items are theirs.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.