Crime

Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police have issued mutliple warrants for Lorne Flett and Lena Romero. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have issued mutliple warrants for Lorne Flett and Lena Romero. Winnipeg Police Service
Two suspects connected to a rash of retail thefts in Winnipeg from last December through February remain at large, police say.

Warrants have been issued for Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and 41-year-old Lena Rose Romero, who police say are accused in eight separate incidents.

In four of the cases, police said a child under 10 — believed to be in the suspects’ care — was present during the thefts. Police say they’re concerned for the child’s well-being.

The total amount of products and groceries reported stolen over the eight incidents is just shy of $1,700.

Flett is wanted on seven warrants while Romero is wanted on four, and anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call property crimes investigators at at 204-986-2426, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Spring break retail theft crackdown'
Spring break retail theft crackdown
