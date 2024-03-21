Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts

Two suspects connected to a rash of retail thefts in Winnipeg from last December through February remain at large, police say.
Warrants have been issued for Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and 41-year-old Lena Rose Romero, who police say are accused in eight separate incidents.
In four of the cases, police said a child under 10 — believed to be in the suspects’ care — was present during the thefts. Police say they’re concerned for the child’s well-being.
The total amount of products and groceries reported stolen over the eight incidents is just shy of $1,700.
Flett is wanted on seven warrants while Romero is wanted on four, and anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call property crimes investigators at at 204-986-2426, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
