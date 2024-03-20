Menu

Crime

Staff at pair of Winnipeg convenience stores busted after allegedly selling illegal cigarettes, cannabis

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 11:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police have made four arrests after they say staff at a pair of convenience stores were selling illegal tobacco and cannabis products.

It was back in November when officers said they were made aware of the issue. An investigation found that during business hours, the products were accessible and available for sale to the public, even though they are age-restricted and members of the public must be 18 to purchase.

Search warrants were obtained for the businesses in the first 100 block of Stadacona Street and 200 block of Salter Street and on Monday, officers seized several cartons of illegal cigarettes and marijuana along with more than $11,000.

A 34-year-old man, two 37-year-old men, and a 41-year-old man all face several charges related to Manitoba’s Tobacco Taxation Act, Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act, and the Cannabis act.

They also face charges in connection to possessing funds that were obtained by crime.

