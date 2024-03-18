Surrey business targeted with gunfire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after someone opened fire at a Newton business.

Police said they were called to the area of 80 Avenue and 128 Street just before 3 a.m. Monday, after glass was smashed at a business, setting off its alarm.

2:14 RCMP detail extortion investigations in Surrey

Officers arrived at the scene to find evidence of shots fired.

Story continues below advertisement

The business was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502.