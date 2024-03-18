Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey business targeted with gunfire: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 9:54 pm
1 min read
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after someone opened fire at a Newton business.

Police said they were called to the area of 80 Avenue and 128 Street just before 3 a.m. Monday, after glass was smashed at a business, setting off its alarm.

Click to play video: 'RCMP detail extortion investigations in Surrey'
RCMP detail extortion investigations in Surrey
Trending Now

Officers arrived at the scene to find evidence of shots fired.

Story continues below advertisement

The business was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices