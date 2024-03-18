Surrey business targeted with gunfire: RCMP

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after someone opened fire at a Newton business.
Police said they were called to the area of 80 Avenue and 128 Street just before 3 a.m. Monday, after glass was smashed at a business, setting off its alarm.
Officers arrived at the scene to find evidence of shots fired.
The business was closed at the time and no one was hurt.
Police believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502.
