Warning issued after woman reports daylight attack in Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a public warning after a woman was allegedly attacked in Stanley Park Monday morning.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, and there is some detail we are unable to share,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“However, we are telling the public about this incident so everyone can exercise caution in the area.”

2:08 Province plans to trap and kill up to 35 coyotes in Stanley Park

Police said the woman called 911 around 10:45 a.m. to report she’d been attacked by a stranger while on the Lees Trail, just north of Lost Lagoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the park but did not locate a suspect.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators are looking for a man in his 20s who is about five-foot-seven in height. He was wearing a dark toque and a zip-up jacket with a checkered pattern on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.