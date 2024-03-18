Sudbury man arrested after 71-year-old victim seriously injured in Toronto assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Sudbury, Ont., man has been arrested after a 71-year-old man was seriously injured after exiting a subway train in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 to a call in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said the suspect and victim exited an eastbound train at Don Mills Subway Station and the suspect approached the victim, then pushed him with two hands.

The victim fell and hit his head on the ground, causing serious injuries, police said.

Investigators released images of a suspect late Saturday and on Monday, announced that an arrest had been made.

Sudbury resident Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault.