Crime

Exeter, Ont. evacuation was due to ‘unfounded’ hostage situation, OPP say

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Days after Huron OPP completely closed a long stretch of Main Street in Exeter, Ont., and even evacuated a portion of the roadway, police are now providing information about the investigation at the centre of the disruption.

On Monday, police confirmed that OPP, including the tactics and rescue unit, crisis negotiators and emergency response team, were called to an apartment on Main Street South for a report of a possible hostage situation.

Main Street South was closed from Huron Street to Wellington Street from roughly 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and the stretch from Sanders Street to Anne Street was evacuated from roughly 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. One block of John Street was also closed for the investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
At that time, police provided no further details about why they had deemed road closures and an evacuation necessary, nor did they shed any light on the nature of the investigation. However, police confirmed to Global News that there were “no public safety concerns at this time.”

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, police issued an update explaining that the heavy police presence was due to a possible hostage situation, but that “the situation was unfounded, no charges have been laid and all resources have cleared.”

Last Thursday, police said they were on John Street for an undisclosed investigation in the same area and that a search warrant had been executed and one person was arrested “without incident.” On Friday, police said there would be an “increased police presence in Exeter again today,” but police have not yet said if the two incidents are related.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

