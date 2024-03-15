Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police ask public to avoid Main Street in Exeter, Ont. until ‘advised otherwise’

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Police vehicle lights View image in full screen
File photo of lights on a police car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A huge stretch of Main Street in Exeter, Ont., and one block of John Street have been cordoned off by Huron OPP due to an “ongoing police investigation.”

Shortly after noon on Friday, police said there would be an “increased police presence in Exeter again today” and an hour later police announced road closures.

Main Street is closed from Huron Street to Wellington Street, and John Street is closed from Main Street to Andrew Street, one block east.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Thursday, police said they were on John Street for an undisclosed investigation. Then, at around 5 p.m., police said a search warrant had been executed and one person was arrested “without incident.” At that time, only John Street was closed.

Police have provided no further details about why Main Street is now closed, nor have they shed any light on the nature of the investigation. However, police have confirmed to Global News that there is “no public safety concerns at this time.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Motorists and residents are asked to respect the closures and avoid the incident area. Commercial truck traffic will need to plan ahead if attempting to travel into or through the Town of Exeter,” police said in a statement.

“Alternate truck routes around Exeter include Morrison Line and Airport Line.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices