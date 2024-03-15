Police ask public to avoid Main Street in Exeter, Ont. until ‘advised otherwise’

Send this page to someone via email

A huge stretch of Main Street in Exeter, Ont., and one block of John Street have been cordoned off by Huron OPP due to an “ongoing police investigation.”

Shortly after noon on Friday, police said there would be an “increased police presence in Exeter again today” and an hour later police announced road closures.

Main Street is closed from Huron Street to Wellington Street, and John Street is closed from Main Street to Andrew Street, one block east.

On Thursday, police said they were on John Street for an undisclosed investigation. Then, at around 5 p.m., police said a search warrant had been executed and one person was arrested “without incident.” At that time, only John Street was closed.

Police have provided no further details about why Main Street is now closed, nor have they shed any light on the nature of the investigation. However, police have confirmed to Global News that there is “no public safety concerns at this time.”

“Motorists and residents are asked to respect the closures and avoid the incident area. Commercial truck traffic will need to plan ahead if attempting to travel into or through the Town of Exeter,” police said in a statement.

“Alternate truck routes around Exeter include Morrison Line and Airport Line.”