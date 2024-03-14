Man charged with manslaughter, accused of attacking his mom and dad in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been accused of attacking his parents at a home in central Edmonton, and charged with manslaughter after his father later died in hospital.

Police responded just after midnight on Monday, March 11 to reports of an assault at a home near 95th Street and 105th Avenue in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police found a 72-year-old man, Lawrence Dion, in critical condition. He was treated and transported to hospital by EMS.

Investigators allege Shawn Lawrence Dion, 37, had physically assaulted both his mother and his father at their home.

Later in the day, the suspect was found and arrested, initially being charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Police said Lawrence Dion died in hospital on Wednesday as a result of his injuries. Consequently, his son’s charges have been upgraded from aggravated assault to manslaughter.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section continues to investigate.