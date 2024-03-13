Serious collision closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton

See more sharing options

One eastbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon due to a serious collision.

In a news release just after 3 p.m., Edmonton police said one eastbound lane of the ring road was closed between 111th Street and Calgary Trail as police investigate “a serious injury collision.”

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the collision or how many people may be injured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Wednesday afternoon and find alternative routes.

— more to come…