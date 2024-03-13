SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious collision closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
File: Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton Police Service. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One eastbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon due to a serious collision.

In a news release just after 3 p.m., Edmonton police said one eastbound lane of the ring road was closed between 111th Street and Calgary Trail as police investigate “a serious injury collision.”

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the collision or how many people may be injured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Wednesday afternoon and find alternative routes.

Click to play video: 'Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion largely complete'
Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion largely complete
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

— more to come…

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices