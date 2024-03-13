Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

6-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends 4 people to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 7:25 am
1 min read
Scene of the crash in Scarborough on March 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Scene of the crash in Scarborough on March 13, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a multi-vehicle crash has sent at four people to hospital and shut down an intersection in Scarborough.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near Markham Road and Milner Avenue.

Six vehicles were involved in the collision including one that flipped over and caught fire, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they were treating five people. Two men were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A fifth person was treated at the scene but didn’t need to go to hospital, paramedics said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The intersection was closed down in all directions along with the Highway 401 ramp, police said.

Scene of the crash in Scarborough on March 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Scene of the crash in Scarborough on March 13, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices