6-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends 4 people to hospital

Toronto police say a multi-vehicle crash has sent at four people to hospital and shut down an intersection in Scarborough.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near Markham Road and Milner Avenue.

Six vehicles were involved in the collision including one that flipped over and caught fire, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they were treating five people. Two men were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A fifth person was treated at the scene but didn’t need to go to hospital, paramedics said.

The intersection was closed down in all directions along with the Highway 401 ramp, police said.

View image in full screen Scene of the crash in Scarborough on March 13, 2024. Don Curran / Global News

