Man in life-threatening condition after fire at North York highrise

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire at a North York highrise Tuesday evening, officials say.
Toronto Fire said they received a call for a blaze in the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch, at 7 p.m.
Firefighters arrived at a two-alarm fire in a highrise residential building in a unit on the 10th floor.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Fire crews are still actively fighting the fire.
Paramedics said they transported an adult male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drivers can expect road closures and delays in the area.
More to come as this story develops…
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Ford government prepares next round of legislation to build 1.5M homes by 2031
- Apparently random assaults on Durham Region buses, including stabbing, lead to arrest
- S&P/TSX composite index posts gain Tuesday, U.S. markets rise after inflation report
- PWHL rivals Montreal and Toronto will meet at Bell Centre on April 20
Comments