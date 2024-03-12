Man in life-threatening condition after fire at North York highrise

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire at a North York highrise Tuesday evening, officials say.

Toronto Fire said they received a call for a blaze in the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch, at 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at a two-alarm fire in a highrise residential building in a unit on the 10th floor.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fire crews are still actively fighting the fire.

Paramedics said they transported an adult male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can expect road closures and delays in the area.

More to come as this story develops…

TFS on scene at a 2 alarm fire on Yonge St north of Finch. Firefighters continuing with active firefighting operations.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg en route to the scene. ^bp pic.twitter.com/qacM9iMTYP — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) March 12, 2024