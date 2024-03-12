Menu

Fire

Man in life-threatening condition after fire at North York highrise

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 8:16 pm
1 min read
File photo. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
File photo. Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire at a North York highrise Tuesday evening, officials say.

Toronto Fire said they received a call for a blaze in the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch, at 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at a two-alarm fire in a highrise residential building in a unit on the 10th floor.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Fire crews are still actively fighting the fire.

Paramedics said they transported an adult male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can expect road closures and delays in the area.

More to come as this story develops…

