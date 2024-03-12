Menu

Crime

35-year-old Melfort man charged with 2nd-degree murder: Sask. RCMP

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
A woman is dead following an altercation. A man from Melfort is charged with second-degree murder following a police investigation. View image in full screen
A woman is dead following an altercation. A man from Melfort is charged with second-degree murder following a police investigation. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
A 35-year-old man from Melfort, Sask., has been charged with second-degree murder following a death investigation.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Danielle Dobersheck from Prince Albert, Sask.

Melfort RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a local business on Sunday in the early morning hours.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“Officers immediately responded. Investigation determined an altercation occurred between an adult male and an adult female,” police stated. “One of them was injured. She was declared deceased by EMS at the scene.”

Police stated Dobersheck’s family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and confirmed that he and the victim knew each other.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes took over the investigation.

Cody Chubey was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The accused appeared in Melfort provincial court on Monday.

