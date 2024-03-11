Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Vancouver woman dies in ‘serious incident’ at Whistler

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
Whistler Blackcomb ski resort says a "serious incident" over the weekend has claimed the life of a Vancouver woman. Children make their way up Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C., Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Whistler Blackcomb ski resort says a "serious incident" over the weekend has claimed the life of a Vancouver woman. Children make their way up Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C., Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Whistler Blackcomb ski resort says a Vancouver woman has died in a “serious incident” over the weekend.

The resort says in a statement that the 32-year-old woman died Saturday after becoming separated from her partner while visiting at the resort.

Click to play video: 'Snowshoer rescued on Mt Seymour after being buried by avalanche'
Snowshoer rescued on Mt Seymour after being buried by avalanche

It says the partner alerted the ski patrol, who found the woman unresponsive on the Renegade trail, described as an advanced ski run.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sea to Sky RCMP confirmed the sudden death, but released no other information on the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath says in the statement that the resort is offering its “deepest condolences” to the woman’s family and friends.

RCMP say officers are working with the BC Coroners Service as the investigation continues.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices