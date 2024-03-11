Vancouver woman dies in ‘serious incident’ at Whistler

Send this page to someone via email

Whistler Blackcomb ski resort says a Vancouver woman has died in a “serious incident” over the weekend.

The resort says in a statement that the 32-year-old woman died Saturday after becoming separated from her partner while visiting at the resort.

It says the partner alerted the ski patrol, who found the woman unresponsive on the Renegade trail, described as an advanced ski run.

Sea to Sky RCMP confirmed the sudden death, but released no other information on the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath says in the statement that the resort is offering its “deepest condolences” to the woman’s family and friends.

RCMP say officers are working with the BC Coroners Service as the investigation continues.