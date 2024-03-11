Teen armed with knife arrested following robbery attempt at Thompson business: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a teen armed with a knife was arrested following an investigation into an attempted robbery at a business in Thompson.

Police say officers attended the undisclosed store on March 9 and the suspect was still behind the counter holding the knife and trying to open the cash register.

Officers attempted to arrest the suspect but he allegedly refused to listen to commands and threatened officers with the knife he was holding.



The suspect allegedly tried to grab one of the officers’ firearms, however, the officer was able to get the suspect down to the ground, which caused the teen to drop the knife.

Police say the suspect continued to resist arrest but was eventually brought into custody. He was searched and found to be in possession of four knives and a pair of scissors.

A 16-year-old from Thompson, who cannot be named due to his age, is now facing several charges and has been remanded into custody.