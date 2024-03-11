Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigating after man ‘shoved’ into path of Valley Line LRT train

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 6:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Analyzing Edmonton’s Valley Line SE LRT'
Analyzing Edmonton’s Valley Line SE LRT
WATCH: Edmonton is nearly a week into the daily, regular operations for the Valley Line SE LRT. So, in the early days, is it a success? Transportation expert David Cooper joined Global News at Noon Edmonton to take a look at the expectations and whether the city is on track to meet its mass transportation goals – Nov 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are investigating after a person was reportedly pushed in front of the train and seriously injured Sunday night at Avonmore LRT Station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Transit Service said “one person shoved another person onto the tracks of the Valley Line Southeast during an altercation at the Avonmore stop.”

The person who was pushed was hit by a northbound train, ETS director of operations Ryan Birch said.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News that officers responded to a collision between a pedestrian and the Valley Line LRT train near 83rd Street and 73rd Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

“It was reported to police that there was a brief altercation on the train platform involving two males, during which a man was pushed onto the tracks and struck by an incoming train,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thanks to the quick action of the train operator, the emergency brake was applied, and the train did not strike the man at full speed.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

EMS responded and took the man, who police said is in his 30s, to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was “briefly detained” by police but has since been released.

Police continue to investigate.

EPS said the two individuals don’t know each other.

Click to play video: 'Sisters of man hit by Valley Line LRT call for safety barriers'
Sisters of man hit by Valley Line LRT call for safety barriers

Alberta Health Services confirmed EMS responded to an incident near 83rd Street and 75th Avenue Sunday at 10:48 p.m. and took one person to hospital in serious condition.

The Avonmore station is part of the new Valley LRT Line and is located just off Argyll Road on 83rd Street between 71st and 73rd streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Trains were delayed until about midnight, ETS said.

Avonmore LRT Station, Edmonton View image in full screen
Avonmore station along Edmonton’s Valley LRT Line, on 83 Street and 72 Avenue. March 11, 2024. Sarah Ryan/Global News
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices