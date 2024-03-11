Edmonton police investigating after man ‘shoved’ into path of Valley Line LRT train

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a person was reportedly pushed in front of the train and seriously injured Sunday night at Avonmore LRT Station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Transit Service said “one person shoved another person onto the tracks of the Valley Line Southeast during an altercation at the Avonmore stop.”

The person who was pushed was hit by a northbound train, ETS director of operations Ryan Birch said.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News that officers responded to a collision between a pedestrian and the Valley Line LRT train near 83rd Street and 73rd Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

“It was reported to police that there was a brief altercation on the train platform involving two males, during which a man was pushed onto the tracks and struck by an incoming train,” police said.

“Thanks to the quick action of the train operator, the emergency brake was applied, and the train did not strike the man at full speed.”

EMS responded and took the man, who police said is in his 30s, to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was “briefly detained” by police but has since been released.

Police continue to investigate.

EPS said the two individuals don’t know each other.

Alberta Health Services confirmed EMS responded to an incident near 83rd Street and 75th Avenue Sunday at 10:48 p.m. and took one person to hospital in serious condition.

The Avonmore station is part of the new Valley LRT Line and is located just off Argyll Road on 83rd Street between 71st and 73rd streets.

Trains were delayed until about midnight, ETS said.