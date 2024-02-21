Simulated emergency to take place Friday at Mill Woods stop on Valley Line

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton says it will conduct a simulated emergency on the Valley Line southeast at the Mill Woods stop starting 11 a.m. on Friday.

The city said no other stops will be impacted and regular LRT service will continue using the south platform.

The exercise will include the staging of a collision between a car and a train.

The city said the goal of such exercises is to enhance emergency response times for first responders, including the City of Edmonton and TransEd.

First responders with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services are expected to be at the site as well.

City officials said there may be some impacts to traffic adjacent to the Mill Woods stop and are asking those travelling in the area Friday morning to follow the directions of emergency services crews.

The exercise is expected to last about two hours.