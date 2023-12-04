Woman, 55, beaten into a coma at Coliseum LRT platform in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was beaten within an inch of her life while waiting for the LRT at a train station in central Edmonton at the end of November and now police are seeking witnesses.

The Edmonton Police Service said the violent Coliseum LRT platform assault happened on Sunday, Nov. 26, at approximately 8:30 p.m. and left the woman unconscious.

It was reported to police that a 55-year-old woman was sitting on a bench waiting for the LRT when she was approached by two 12-year-old girls who began berating the woman, then subsequently assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness.

The two girls then fled the LRT station, but were caught a short distance away by police and taken into custody.

The attack happened eight days ago, but police said the victim remains in hospital in critical condition with significant head and facial injuries.

Police confirmed the victim and the youths did not know each other.

The two pre-teens have since been charged with aggravated assault.

“While we have charged the two youth suspects, we understand there were witnesses on the platform at the time of the assault who we are looking to speak with,” said S/Sgt. Ian Brooks with the downtown investigative response team. “We encourage those witnesses to contact police at their earliest convenience.”

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was not available Monday to comment on the attack but his spokesperson said the mayor takes transit safety seriously and was disturbed to hear of the violent incident.

Anyone who witnessed the aggravated assault is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.