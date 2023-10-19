Edmonton police release image of woman wanted in ‘unprovoked assaults’ at Coliseum LRT Station

Send this page to someone via email

One week after three people became the victims of what Edmonton police believe were “unprovoked assaults” at the Coliseum LRT Station, an image of the suspect has been released as officers continue to try to find her.

On Thursday, police issued a news release about the attacks, which happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The suspect approached three people and began to punch them repeatedly, police said.

“One of the victims, a 51-year-old female, was treated by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. “The two other male victims did not require medical attention.

"The assaults are believed to be random and unprovoked."

Police said they released a photo of the suspect in an effort to generate tips about her and where she may be. They described her as likely being between the ages of 18 and 25, with a medium build and long dark brown or red hair.

“She was wearing a white, open-chested shirt with long sleeves, black Nike sweatpants with a red swoosh on the left leg, and black runners,” police said. “She had an Atlanta Braves baseball hat with the letter ‘A’ on the front.”

View image in full screen CCTV image of a female suspect in an assault at the Coliseum LRT Station in central Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about the suspect or where she is is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.