Crime

Edmonton police investigating stabbing near Coliseum, 1 in hospital

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:57 pm
Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing near the Northlands Coliseum Sunday morning.
Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing near the Northlands Coliseum Sunday morning.

Edmonton police are investigating after a stabbing Sunday morning sent one man to hospital.

According to police, officers were called to the Northlands Coliseum around 8 a.m., after a man on a bus in the area reported to the driver he had been stabbed.

Police said the man had boarded the bus in the area of 118 Avenue and 95 Street, and that the stabbing occurred before he got on.

Read more: Edmonton homicide unit investigates death of man found near bus shelter

EMS transported the victim to hospital from the Coliseum, where emergency crews met the bus.

The victim was in serious condition and was undergoing surgery Sunday, although police said he is expected to survive.

Police said detectives are investigating but could not specify where the stabbing took place. There have been no arrests yet.

