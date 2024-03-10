Recipe: Seared scallops, crispy pork belly

Seared Scallop & Crispy Pork Belly – Serves 2 People
A unique combination of surf-and-turf seared scallops and crispy pork belly is on the menu as executive chef Garett Blundell from The Victor at the Parq Vancouver Hotel joins Jennifer Palma for Cooking Together.
Ingredients:
For the Scallops:
- 6 large scallops
- Pinch of salt
For the Crispy Pork Belly:
- 8 oz unsliced bacon (usually found at the local butcher shop)
For the Romesco Sauce:
- 500ml can of canned red pepper
- 1/4 cup whole almonds
- 3 or 4 tbsp sherry vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 shallot
- Juice of 1 or 2 lemons
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- Pinch of salt (to taste)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Additional Vegetables:
- Kale
Directions for Prep:
For the Scallops:
- Defrost the scallops and pat them dry. Set aside.
For the Crispy Pork Belly:
- Cut the unsliced bacon into 1-inch x ¼-inch pieces (approximately the size of the scallop in thickness and double in length).
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the thick bacon on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, then flip and cook for another 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
For the Romesco Sauce:
- In a medium-sized saucepot, heat olive oil on low. Roughly chop garlic and shallot, add to the pot and lightly sauté.
- Add tomato paste, sprinkle in paprika, and cook for a few seconds. Deglaze the pot with sherry vinegar.
- Add almonds and canned red pepper (no juice), then cook on low heat for approximately 30-40 minutes, stirring often until the almonds soften.
- Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Be cautious, as it will be hot. Adjust thickness by adding canned red pepper juice if needed. Adjust the taste with salt and lemon juice until balanced. Keep warm for serving or store for later.
Directions for Cooking:
- In a medium-sized sauté pan, heat a small amount of olive oil. When you see wisps of smoke, add the bacon to the pan and sear each side until crispy. Be careful not to burn the oil. Set the bacon and fat aside, keeping it warm.
- Season scallops with salt. Using some leftover bacon fat, sear the scallops on medium/high heat until caramelized on each side (1-2 minutes each side). Set the scallops aside and keep warm.
- Clean kale into bite-sized pieces, removing the center stem. Quickly sauté the kale in olive oil and a touch of salt. Set the kale aside and keep warm.
Directions for Serving:
- On nice dinner plates, place 1 or 2 spoons of the Romesco in the center.
- Alternate placing pieces of crispy pork and scallops around the sauce. Intersperse the kale among the plate.
- Serve and enjoy!
