Surrey jewelry store robbery that left man with multiple gunshot injuries yields 3 arrests

RCMP have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a botched armed robbery at a Surrey, B.C., jewelry store that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 18, at a shop in Impact Plaza near 152 Street and 101 Avenue.
According to the store’s manager, the robbers sent a woman in as a fake customer first, in order to get through the business’ security double doors.
When she left, a group of four men and a woman rushed in brandishing a gun, the manager said. His business partner’s husband was in the store and confronted the assailants, only to be shot multiple times, he added.
On Friday, Surrey RCMP said police had identified three suspects. Michael Onischuk, 36, and Larrissa Cowan, 32, were arrested in Calgary on Feb. 27.
The pair are facing multiple charges, including robbery using a restricted firearm, aggravated assault and intent to maim with a firearm.
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Langley on March 1 for robbery with a firearm but has been released without charges pending further investigation.
Police said the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is still investigating and looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
- ‘He blocked us’: Man accused in Ottawa homicide changed recently, family says
- No charges laid in Alberta RCMP investigation into 2017 UCP leadership contest
- Youngest victim of ‘senseless’ Ottawa killings was just months old. What we know
- Quebec teen drowned during swim training in Florida, police say
Comments