Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey jewelry store robbery that left man with multiple gunshot injuries yields 3 arrests

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 8:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man shot during attempted robbery at Surrey jewelry store'
Man shot during attempted robbery at Surrey jewelry store
WATCH: We're learning more about a shooting during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood. As Grace Ke reports, employees say a man was shot while trying to protect his wife who was working inside – Feb 21, 2024
RCMP have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a botched armed robbery at a Surrey, B.C., jewelry store that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 18, at a shop in Impact Plaza near 152 Street and 101 Avenue.

According to the store’s manager, the robbers sent a woman in as a fake customer first, in order to get through the business’ security double doors.

When she left, a group of four men and a woman rushed in brandishing a gun, the manager said. His business partner’s husband was in the store and confronted the assailants, only to be shot multiple times, he added.

Click to play video: 'Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam'
Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam
On Friday, Surrey RCMP said police had identified three suspects. Michael Onischuk, 36, and Larrissa Cowan, 32, were arrested in Calgary on Feb. 27.

The pair are facing multiple charges, including robbery using a restricted firearm, aggravated assault and intent to maim with a firearm.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Langley on March 1 for robbery with a firearm but has been released without charges pending further investigation.

Police said the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is still investigating and looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

