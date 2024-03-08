SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Flames get Nikita Okhotiuk from San Jose for fifth-round pick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk has been traded to the Calgary Flames by the San Jose Sharks for a draft pick.

San Jose gets a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in return for the 23-year-old defenceman.

Okhotiuk has a goal and seven assists with 44 penalty minutes and a minus-22 defensive rating in 43 games with the Sharks this season.

He had three goals and eight assists in 58 career NHL games split between San Jose and the New Jersey Devils.

The six-foot-one defenceman played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, where he had 10 goals and 37 assists through 148 games with a plus-72 career plus/minus in major junior.

Okhotiuk helped guide the 67’s to the 2019 OHL Finals, playing in all 18 playoff games for Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft'
Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft
© 2024 The Canadian Press

