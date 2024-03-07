Calgary Flames deal Hanifin to Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have traded defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights for draft picks and defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

The Flames will get a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft along with Miromanov.

“It was extremely important to us to ensure this deal featured a first-round draft pick, and a third-round pick that has the potential to become a second-round selection,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

“Additionally, we have been tracking Daniil the past couple of seasons and we are pleased to have been able to ensure he was a part of this trade.”

Calgary will retain fifty per cent of Noah Hanifin’s salary, with the Philadelphia Flyers getting Vegas’ 2024 5th round pick for their work in the trade.

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin (55) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hanifin, 27, has 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games for the Flames this season.

The Boston native was drafted fifth overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He was traded to the Calgary Flames, along with Elias Lindholm, in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and prospect Adam Fox in June 2018.

Hanifin signed a six-year, $29.7 million contract extension worth $4.95 million annually two months later.

It’s the third noteworthy trade the Calgary Flames (30-26-5) have participated in, after dealing Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks and defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars.

Calgary dealt Lindholm to Vancouver on Feb. 1 for Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver’s first-round draft pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick, as well as defensive prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.

The Flames traded Tanev to the Stars at the end of February for prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick.

Calgary retained 50 per cent of Tanev’s salary, with the New Jersey Devils agreeing to cover half of his remaining salary this season.

The Flames sit sixth in the Pacific Division and are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.