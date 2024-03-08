One year later, Winnipeg police are still investigating Main Street hotel homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A year after a man was found dead at a Main Street hotel, Winnipeg police say they’re still on the case.

Police said Friday that the homicide unit continues to actively investigate the killing of Treymaine Traverse, 33, a member of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, who was living in the Winnipeg at the time of his death.

Traverse was found dead on the morning of March 9, 2023, in a residential suite at the hotel. While initially described as a “suspicious death,” police later deemed it a homicide.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about Traverse’s death, which police say could include details about people who had contact with him or knew of his whereabouts leading up to the time he was killed, is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or CrimeStoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:32 Suspicious Main Street death being investigated as homicide, Winnipeg cops say