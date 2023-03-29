Suspicious Main Street death being investigated as homicide, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death at a multi-room residence on Main Street is now being treated as a homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene March 9 at the request of paramedics, who were on a medical call. In one of the suites, they found the body of a man, who has since been identified as Treymaine Traverse, 33.

Police determined Traverse’s death to be the result of homicide, and continue to look for more information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).