Canada

Marineland guilty of charges over its care of 3 young black bears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Marineland has been found guilty of three charges related to its care of three black bears under the province's animal cruelty laws. Maddie Black holds three bear cubs she said she saved from the bear enclosure at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this recent handout photo. View image in full screen
Marineland has been found guilty of three charges related to its care of three black bears under the province's animal cruelty laws. Maddie Black holds three bear cubs she said she saved from the bear enclosure at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Maddie Black
Marineland has been found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.

A court found the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction guilty of failing to comply with three orders issued by the province’s Animal Welfare Services related to the living conditions of three young black bears.

An agreed statement of facts says Marineland kept the three young bears in cramped enclosures with no climbing structures or water features in June 2021.

Animal Welfare Services declared the bears in distress and gave the park a few months to vastly increase the size of the enclosures and give the animals access to a permanent source of water.

Court heard Marineland did not make any changes and eventually the Crown seized all three bears and moved them to sanctuaries.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

